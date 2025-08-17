Cheat: Unfinished Business has been axed.

The dating programme - which saw eight former couples who had split due to infidelity attempt to work out their differences at a luxury retreat in Mallorca - will not be returning for a second series, despite being one of Netflix's most streamed shows.

While the news will come as a disappointment to Amanda Holden - who fronted the show along with dating expert Paul C. Brunson - the Britain's Got Talent judge is said to have various other projects in the pipeline with the streaming service.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Despite Cheat being popular with audiences Netflix has decided to pursue new show formats.

"Bosses love Amanda and are in talks with her on three different show ideas, so it's likely fans will see a lot more of her on the platform in the future."

And the 54-year-old star is very busy with other projects.

The insider added: "Amanda is still very much one of the hardest working women in showbiz and is booked and busy for the foreseeable future.

"On top of hosting the UK’s biggest radio show Heart Breakfast every weekday, it recently overtook Radio 2, BGT auditions commence in October.

"Plus, Amanda is currently filming Series 4 of Alan and Amanda in Greece while her brand-new prime-time quiz show ,The Inner Circle, launches on BBC1 in October."

A Netflix spokesman confirmed the show had been axed.

They said: "Cheat: Unfinished Business won’t be returning."

Amanda - who has been married to her second husband Chris Hughes since 2008 and has daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, with him - previously admitted she couldn't help but get emotionally attached to those involved in the series.

She told OK! magazine: "I did get emotionally involved, as you would expect. In the early days of filming, I was trying my best to not show too much, because when you've read the research on the couples that are taking part and then you see the body language and the tears and them trying to calm down.

"All the vulnerabilities that humans go through when something like this happens... it's hard not to be invested in that yourself. I was trying so hard not to give anything away, and then I just sort of let that go because it was a bit impossible for me."