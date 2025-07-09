Netflix has announced Queer Eye will come to an end after its upcoming tenth season.

The decision will see the show finish after a seven-year run, with the streaming platform confirming the news in a post on X.

It said: “10 seasons. Fab Five. One last go ‘round. The final season of Queer Eye is officially in production.”

The unscripted makeover show first premiered on Netflix in February 2018 and quickly became one of the platform’s most popular reality series.

Across its run, Queer Eye released more than 90 episodes.

The show features a team of experts known as the Fab Five – culture and relationship expert Karamo Brown, 43, fashion expert Tan France, 41, food and wine expert Antoni Porowski, 40, and 37-year-old grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness.

Interior designer Bobby Berk, 42, was part of the Fab Five for the first eight seasons, before being replaced by Jeremiah Brent, 39, for season nine.

News of the cancellation has led to disappointment among fans online.

One online user posted: “The end of an era.”

Another added: “Can’t believe we’re saying goodbye. Thank you, Fab Five, for changing lives — and hearts.”

Others questioned the decision to end the show, with one viewer posting: “This is not fair! Why is this the final season?!”

Another despaired: “2025 is the final season for a ton of things, and my little heart isn't ready.”

Bobby departed the series in November 2023, amid speculation of a falling-out with Tan.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in January 2024, Bobby addressed the rumours, saying: “Tan and I had a moment… there was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He added: “Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”