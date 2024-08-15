'The Gentlemen' is to return for a second series.

Kaya Scodelario and Theo James are to reprise their roles as Susie Glass and Eddie Horniman respectively for another run of the Guy Ritchie's hit Netflix drama.

Daniel Ings - who plays Eddie’s brother Freddy - will also return for an eight-episode second series of 'The Gentlemen'.

Guy will be back to direct the second season, and he will co-write it alongside Matthew Read.

The first series saw Theo's character Eddie become the new Duke of Halstead following his father’s death.

Unbeknown to him at first, he also inherited an illegal cannabis farm located underneath his family's estate.

This is run by ruthless Susie - who is portrayed by former 'Skins' star Kaya - and her crime boss father Bobby Glass, who is played by Ray Winstone.

Speaking about series two, Kaya said: "It’d be fun to see the business spread a bit more.

"How do they take it to the next level? They’re very adamant about not getting into the chop game, so how do they then continue to build the empire? Where does that take them? How does the new structure of the business work practically?"

Theo added: "I think they’ve grown to love each other in their own way, but I think they’ll never fully trust each other because they are so different and they’re from such vastly different worlds.

"There’s a love between them, but ultimately they will never be from the same cloth."

Filming for 'The Gentlemen' series two is due to get underway next year.