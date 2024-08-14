'Love Island' stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have split.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague have split after five years together

The couple - who finished as runners-up during the 2019 series of the ITV2 reality dating show - have decided to call off their engagement after five years together.

Molly-Mae, 25, announced that she and Tommy, also 25, were through in an emotional statement posted to her Instagram account, telling her 7.9 million followers that her focus now is on their 19-month-old daughter Bambi.

She wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

"After five years of being together, I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

"I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

"I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

"I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it's right to share this with you all."

Molly-Mae will be taking a step back from social media and work commitments as she attempts to come to terms with life without Tommy.

She added: "Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I'll be back when it feels right.

"Molly-Mae x"

The shock news comes just two months after Molly-Mae told her Instagram fans that she and the boxer - the younger brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury - were planning to tie the knot in 2025 and that they had been closer than ever after becoming parents to Bambi.

She said: "I think Bambi has made us closer. Any bickers we have are never actually about her! Parenting together, especially recently has been amazing."

The pair got engaged in July 2023 when Tommy staged a surprise proposal during a trip to Ibiza, and presented Molly-Mae with a £600,000 ring.