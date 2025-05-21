Gary Lineker won't miss 'Match of the Day'.

The 64-year-old ex-footballer will host the BBC football highlights show for the final time on Sunday (25.05.25) as the Premier League season concludes but is confident that he will be able to move on quickly.

Asked if he'll miss the programme, Gary told the podcast 'Beyond the Title': "No, and I know that sounds strange, but I've never really missed things.

"I didn't miss playing after I finished. It felt like that part of my life was over and I think I was helped a little bit by having the last two years when I was in Japan, I was permanently injured. It was very frustrating and I just wanted to get on and do something else.

"Then I took to golf for years and I was obsessed with golf. And then I couldn't really play it anymore.

"I hurt my wrist and I hurt my back so I stopped playing and I thought I'd miss it, but I didn't at all."

The broadcaster continued: "So I think this will be the same. I absolutely loved doing it for all the time but I know me and once it's finished, I'll still watch it. But I don't think I'll miss doing it, no, no. I'm a bit strange like that."

Lineker will now leave the BBC altogether – rather than present next season's FA Cup and the 2026 World Cup for the corporation as previously planned - after becoming embroiled in controversy over his social media use but he revealed that he is looking forward to having some freedom at weekends for a change.

The former England striker, who has hosted 'Match of the Day' since 1999, said: "Do you know what I'm looking forward to?

"I haven't really had weekends in my life as an adult. I've always played football at the weekends and now broadcast football at the weekend.

"So I'm looking forward to a few Saturday nights, going out for dinner and things like that."

Lineker felt it was "responsible" to step away from his BBC commitments after sharing a pro-Palestine social media post that featured an emoji of a rat – which has been used in antisemitic propaganda to represent Jewish people.

He said in a statement: "Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember - both on the pitch and in the studio.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic - it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."