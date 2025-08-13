The new Match of the Day hosts have insisted "the most important thing is the football".

Gabby Logan has made a Match of the Day promise

Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman were previously named as Gary Lineker's replacements on the iconic BBC programme after the longrunning anchor stepped down following 26 years in the hotseat.

Gabby, 52, told Radio Times magazine: "The focus is only on us because Gary's leaving, and he's such a huge name.

"We're nowhere near the most important people on the show.

"The most important thing is the football, then it's the pundits and what they think about it and we're there to bring it all together."

Kelly, 49, admitted she has been surprised by all the attention on the incoming trio.

She added: "I didn't think there would be as much focus as there has been. I didn't realise people would be as interested as they are."

Gary had been due to present the new football season's FA Cup and the 2026 World Cup for the BBC but stepped down early after becoming embroiled in controversy over his social media use.

Gabby insisted the new hosts understand what is expected of them.

She said: "We strive to have the highest standards. Hopefully, we'll just get on with our jobs."

Gary previously said he felt it was "responsible" to step away from his BBC commitments after sharing a pro-Palestine social media post that featured an emoji of a rat – which has been used in antisemitic propaganda to represent Jewish people.

He said in a statement: "Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember - both on the pitch and in the studio.

"I care deeply about the game, and about the work I've done with the BBC over many years. As I've said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic - it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action."

Last week, it was revealed he will be hosting new ITV game show The Box, which sees 10 celebrities put into boxes and transported to unknown locations, where they will be asked to undertake daring challenges before two players face off in The Duel.