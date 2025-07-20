Nicholas Bailey is returning to EastEnders.

The 54-year-old actor is to reprise his role as Dr. Anthony Trueman - who he first played from 2000 to 2003, with occasional returns since - for the first time in 11 years and admitted it is an "unexpected treat" to be going back to Walford to reunite with on-screen dad Rudolph Walker, who plays Albert Square stalwart Patrick Trueman.

Nicholas said in a statement: “It is an unexpected treat to return to EastEnders and I’m full of gratitude to get the opportunity to revisit the character of Anthony.

"It’s wonderful to work with Rudolph Walker again - he’s such a big part of my journey as an actor and I loved filming my first scenes with him after so long.

"I’m excited to see what the passage of time has done to Anthony and explore his relationship with Patrick at this stage in their lives.”

EastEnders bosses are delighted to have the actor back in the cast.

Ben Wadey, EastEnders Executive Producer, said: “It’s great to welcome Nicholas back to the EastEnders family to reunite Patrick with his son.

"But Anthony’s plan for a brief return to surprise his father ends up with him staying longer than he expected when he uncovers what has been going on in the Trueman household.”

Nicholas admitted back in 2018 that he would never close the door on returning to EastEnders because he has always "loved" playing Dr. Trueman.

He told The Sun at the time: "I would go back to EastEnders. The character is there and I never say never to anything. If they had a storyline and they had something for me to do then you never say never. The character has been good to me.

" I'd never say no. I would never say I'd never come back. It's a character that I love to play.

"They know where the phone is."

News of Nicholas' return comes in the wake of fellow past EastEnders stars Michelle Ryan (Zoe Slater) and Jake Wood (Max Branning) making comebacks on the soap.