Nick Knowles, Paul Merson and Sam Quek have joined the cast of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The trio are the latest names to be announced for the upcoming series of the BBC's Latin and ballroom competition, with the 'DIY SOS' presenter being revealed on Monday (12.08.24) alongside the retired footballer and former Olympian.

Nick said in a statement: "I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year.

"People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

"I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge - there’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one – being taught how to dance!

"I’ll give it my everything... and try not to embarrass my kids of course!”

Arsenal legend Paul jokingly described the dance show as a "whole new ball game".

He quipped: "Joining 'Strictly' is a whole new ball game for me, but I’m going to tackle this challenge head on.

"I’m ready to swap the pitch for the Ballroom floor, so here’s hoping my two left feet can learn some moves and you never know, maybe I’ll be taking home the Glitterball Trophy!”

For 'BBC Morning Live' star Sam - previously a hockey player for England and Team GB - the idea of busting a move on the ballroom floor is "quite daunting".

She said: "As a former hockey player I’m used to playing as part of a team, but the thought of dancing on the Ballroom floor in front of a live audience is quite daunting!

"I’m chuffed to be a part of this legendary show and Quickstep into the shoes of a performer, it feels absolutely surreal but I’m ready for every bit of the adventure."

They complete a lineup already featuring the likes of Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Dr Punam Krishan and Tasha Ghouri.

Other names confirmed include Pete Wicks, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean and Montell Douglas (Fire on 'Gladiators').