Nick Knowles says that the 'DIY SOS' link-up with 'Strictly Come Dancing' convinced him to sign up for the show.

Nick Knowles finally has the chance to take part in Strictly Come Dancing

The 61-year-old presenter will star in the new series of the BBC One favourite and revealed that the professional dancers and judge Anton Du Beke urged him to don his sequins during filming for the episode.

Nick told the BBC: "Last year, we did a 'DIY SOS' collaboration with 'Strictly' for an amazing project up in the North East, and I really enjoyed spending time with the dancers and with Anton. They were all encouraging me to go for it, and I was toying with the idea.

"Then, while I was travelling in Patagonia, Argentina, I met dancers performing the Argentine tango on a bandstand in Buenos Aires. They taught me a few steps and I thought it was great. I didn't move like the honey monster as I'd feared!"

Knowles revealed that this is the first time in his lengthy TV career that he has been able to commit to 'Strictly' and the intense training that comes with it.

He said: "I've never had the time in my schedule to fit it in. In 40 years on British TV, I've never had the space to do it.

"I've been asked to do acting and West End shows, but I can't commit to being away for three or six months. This year, there was a gap in my schedule, so I was able to take it on."

Nick will be competing in the 20th anniversary series of the programme and thinks it is one of the few TV shows that families sit down and watch together.

The 'Who Dares Wins' host said: "Families don't gather around a computer to watch things together, they sit down together for shows like 'Strictly' and 'DIY SOS'. These are feel-good, fun programmes that people watch as a group.

"So, being part of an anniversary period, even for a short time, is very special."