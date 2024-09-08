Nick Knowles is too tired to be hit by the 'Strictly Come Dancing' "curse".

The 61-year-old presenter insisted fiancee Katie Dadzie, 34, doesn't need to worry about him finding romance with his dance partner on the show because the gruelling training sessions have left him too exhausted to think about anything else.

He told reporters: “I barely have the energy to walk out to the car afterwards. The Strictly curse isn’t an issue.

“I did a day’s training yesterday, and I literally crawled out to the car and sat with my feet in a bath of cold water for an hour when I got home.”

The 'DIY SOS' star has shed almost two stone in preparation for the show.

He said: “I changed my diet. That helped a lot.

"I’ve done about six weeks of training to get fit enough to start dancing.

“That’s the main thing — to be fit enough to be able to do it — because it is unbelievably horrible.”

The father-of-four struggled to get the hang of the moves when he started group sessions with the other celebrity contestants but he's now enjoying himself, even though the programme is always on his mind.

He said: “The first day of training I didn’t have a good time as I was concentrating on doing it right.

“I had to have a word with myself overnight and come back with a better attitude and start to enjoy myself a bit more.

“The first thing I’ve got to do is try not to look like the honey monster.

“All my brain power is focused, because you don’t really have time for anything outside of this.

"It’s all-encompassing for me and the family, as you do such long hours.

"Doing this show is all-encompassing for me and the family, you do such long hours. "You don't really have time for anything outside of this and even when you get away from it, you're trying to eat right. You can't shut your brain off."