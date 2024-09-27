Nick Knowles has been given the go ahead to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing' on Saturday (28.09.24).

Luba Mushtuk and Nick Knowles will dance this weekend

The 'DIY SOS' star's future on the show had been in doubt after he suffered a shoulder injury and has been unable to rehearse, but he has now confirmed he and professional partner Luba Mushtuk will be taking to the floor at the weekend to dance an American Smooth to Blur's 'Parklife'.

As Luba danced behind him, Nick said in a video shared to Instagram: "So just an update because look how excited my dance partner is because we have been given clearance to dance on Saturday.

"It's been a very interesting couple of days full of scans and physis and people helping me, everyone has been amazing."

The 62-year-old star went on to thank fans for their messages.

He added: "Thank you for your messages of support."

In a caption to the post, Nick hailed his professional dance partner a "miracle worker" for helping him learn their moves in such a short time.

He wrote: "It’s official and I can’t quite believe it but we are dancing on Saturday!

"@lubamushtuk is a miracle worker - we’ve had two days to learn the dance! Thank you for being so patient

"American Smooth here we come."

Luba had previously predicted they would be able to work around Nick's injury, even though his arm was in a sling after he was injured changing a tyre.

Appearing on 'Strictly' spin off show 'It Takes Two' on Monday (23.09.24), she said: “First of all I think we'll sparkle this [sling].

“And we still have a perfect position on his right arm, and we've got to do perfect footwork.

“We might even do a lift on (his right) arm. So I think I'll work around it. I'll make it work.”