Nick Knowles has shed two stone from "really tough" 'Strictly Come Dancing' training sessions.

Nick Knowles is partnered up with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk

The 'DIY SOS' star - who is partnered up with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk on the Latin and ballroom show - has offloaded 13 kilos ahead of the first live show of the series, which gets underway on Saturday (21.09.24).

When asked on 'Lorraine' how his 'Strictly' training has been going, he said: "Really tough to start with, if I'm being really honest, because I've never done anything like this before.

"I'm really sort of flat footed, rugby player for years, not really built for this kind of thing at all. But little bit by little bit Luba's getting me up on my toes, making all 18 stone of me a little bit lighter on my feet!

"I've lost about 13 kilos probably so far!

"What I've done is I've taken all that and made a little person who runs around carrying my mobile phone behind me."

'Strictly' has been shrouded in controversy of late following some complaints from previous celebrity contestants over their treatment on the show, resulting in BBC director general Tim Davie apologising to anyone who had an experience on the show that "hadn't been wholly positive".

As a result, the celebrities have each been given chaperones during their time on the programme, but Nick has found the process "super supportive".

He said: "I can only speak from my experience but we have all the psychological and physical help and everyone has been super kind and supportive.

"But it's good people have been listened to as well with what has happened. I still wanted to do it anyway."

Speaking about the chaperones, Luba added: "It is good to have someone in the room.

"I like to film the routine sometimes so it is nice to have someone there."