Nick Knowles for Strictly Come Dancing?

Nick Knowles has signed up for the new series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 'DIY SOS' star has reportedly agreed a deal with BBC bosses after months of talks to compete for the glitterball trophy and he is in it to win it.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Nick has always loved 'Strictly' and he is so excited.

"He’s got a great personality, is incredibly driven and competitive and is up for giving anything a crack. He’s going on the show to entertain and to win. He’ll give it his best shot."

'EastEnders' actor Jamie Borthwick, 30 - who has played Jay Brown on the soap for the past 18 years - has also reportedly signed up for the show after wowing 'Strictly' bosses during last year's Christmas special.

A source previously told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Although an 'EastEnders' actor is on 'Strictly' every year, this is the first time a performer on the festive special has gone directly into the competition.

"Producers and viewers were blown away by Jamie’s dancing.

"It’s not clear yet whether he will take a break from the soap or if he’ll juggle dance rehearsals with doing scenes for the soap."

It was also claimed that Danny Cipriani is being lined up for the new series, after he impressed producers when he danced with Jowita Przystal on the Christmas special.

A source told TV Biz: “Danny proved he had the moves in the one-off special and 'Strictly' would love to have him back.

“It was an experience he enjoyed and Danny’s family and friends have been pushing him to say yes.

“Danny’s got 'Bear Hunt' on Netflix out next year so he’s free and able to take part. He’s coming back to the UK for a face-to-face meeting.”

And, 'Homes Under the Hammer' host Martin Roberts has been offered a deal to take part.

A source told The Daily Star newspaper: "Martin is just waiting to sign his contract. It'll be a dream come true for him - and a delight for viewers."