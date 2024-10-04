Nick Knowles' training for 'Strictly Come Dancing' is "tougher than rugby".

The 62-year-old TV presenter is among the famous faces competing for the glitterball trophy in the BBC series this year and he's revealed rehearsing with his dancer partner Luba Mushtuk has been much more difficult than anything he's experienced while playing his favourite sport.

He told The Times newspaper: "This is much tougher than rugby training."

Nick went on to explain he's lost more than two stone since he started training last month and it's helped him become a much more "elegant" dancer.

He added: "I can feel myself transforming from a very heavy bloke lumbering around the room to somebody who is becoming lighter and more elegant on his feet."

Nick nearly made an early exit from the series after suffering an arm injury while changing a tyre on his car, but he was given the all-clear to compete last weekend and managed to avoid elimination while Olympic swimmer Tom Dean went home.

The TV star said of being saved: "It was a big relief, much more than I expected. Two surprises since I started 'Strictly' are how much I care about getting the dance right, and how much I don’t want to let down my family and friends and dance partner."

Nick went on to add: "For anybody at home watching there’s a genuine feeling of, ‘Why not? It’s never too late.’ I literally have never danced, I’m knackered from years of rugby injuries, and I’m not shaped like a dancer. If I can do it, everybody can."

The remaining 14 couples will take to the dancefloor for a Movie Week special when 'Strictly Come Dancing' returns on Saturday 5 October at 6:25pm, with the results show on Sunday 6 October at 7:15pm on BBC One.