Nick Knowles is facing a "two or three month" recovery period after undergoing an operation to reattach his bicep.

Nick Knowles is on the road to recovery after undergoing the first of two surgeries

The 'DIY SOS' presenter and his professional partner Luba Mushtuk became the third couple to leave the BBC show last weekend and he explained that he will have to undergo two procedures to be fit to dance at his wedding to partner Katie Dadzie next year after sustaining injuries to both his arm and knee during his time on the programme.

Nick's first operation took place this week, and was successful, with the star updating his fans on his Instagram Story: "Just woken up from my op. All went well by all accounts so I have a reattached bicep now so bit of physio over the next two or three months and all should be right as rain and back to 100 per cent I think."

However, he has a second knee op to go through yet.

He added: "That's one down and another one to go on my knee."

Speaking on 'Strictly' spin-off series 'It Takes Two' this week, Nick said of his elimination: "I think it was the right result in the end and it means I can get the various bits falling off sorted.

"I'm having an operation on my arm this week and an operation on my knee in a couple or three weeks."

The 62-year-old star explained that Luba will be choreographing the first dance when he ties the knot with his fiancée Katie in 2025.

Nick told host Fleur East: "After I've had my operations I'm going to do some more training with Luba and I've got some important things to do like maybe next year join the 'Strictly' tour.

"But more importantly I'm getting married next year and Luba's going to help choreograph the first dance."

Luba, 34, added: "He always really wanted to do an Argentine Tango."

Nick explained that he has discovered a love of dancing during his brief stint in the competition but was disappointed for his partner that they couldn't go further into the series.

He said: "I fell in love with dancing.

"You don't realise that Luba has worked out all these dances and I felt I'd let Luba down so I desperately wanted to do more."