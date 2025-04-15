Nick Mohammed has signed up for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The 'Ted Lasso' star - who is best known for playing kit man turned managerial rival Nate Shelley in the Apple TV+ football drama - is said to be "so excited" about taking part in the show and already has a "game plan" in mind in order to come out victorious.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Nick is so excited about being cast in The Traitors and cannot wait to get to Ardross Castle.

“On 'Ted Lasso', his character Nathan was a really surprising villain, absolutely no one saw it coming.

“Nick is going to bring an element of that to 'The Traitors'.

“He has his game plan and he is going to really play the game.

“Nick has never done a reality TV show before but he is throwing everything he has at this.

“He is in it to win it.”

Nick isn't the only comedian expected to take part because Bob Mortimer is also believed to have signed up for 'Celebrity Traitors'.

The 'Would I Lie To You?' favourite was tipped to take part last week, having previously admitted he's a big fan of the show.

He previously said: The 'Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing' star said: "It's the only show of its kind on TV that I would agree to get involved with but, yes, definitely count me in, I'd love to do it.

"I watch the American, UK and Australian versions of 'The Traitors'. I think they're all great, it's a brilliant format. And Claudia is the best of the presenters."

Other stars tipped to take part include singer Charlotte Church, former 'Q.I.' host Stephen Fry, Olympic diver Tom Daley, former England rugby star Joe Marler, broadcaster Kate Garraway, sports presenter Clare Balding and pop star Paloma Faith.

However, programme bosses have refused to confirm any names.

A spokesperson said: “'The Traitors' is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”

It was previously claimed producers are taking tough measures to keep the line-up for the show - which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman - under wraps.

A source said: "For a show with secrecy and shocking plot twists at its heart, navigating the celebrity version has been a real puzzler.

“Execs have worked really hard to lock down every inch of the production.

“Instead of a simple travel process which could be open to leaks, celebrities will all arrive via various methods of transport.

“And there’s a no-fly zone already in place over Ardross Castle and the surrounding area to stop any preparations being snapped, or any of the action during filming.”