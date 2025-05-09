Nicola Coughlan is the "biggest fan" of intimacy coordinators.

Nicola Coughlan has praised the work of intimacy coordinators

The 38-year-old actress worked with intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot for her racy scenes as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix regency series 'Bridgerton' and felt "in control" during her intimate sequences with co-star Luke Newton (who plays Colin Bridgerton) as a result.

Speaking to Radio Times.com, Nicola said: "I'm the biggest fan of intimacy coordinators. They're imperative and brilliant. Lizzy Talbot, who worked on 'Bridgerton', was so phenomenal."

The 'Big Mood' star continued: "It's really interesting, because you see a lot of backlash from actors of an older generation saying they don't get why intimacy coordinators are there or why they want them. It's not poo-pooing the way things used to be done or to shame anyone, but it just makes you feel so much safer and in control.

"It's dealt with like a stunt, so it's left in your hands, but you never feel like things are going to go awry or that you don't know what's going to happen next. You leave the set feeling empowered and good, which is what everyone should leave their workday feeling like. There are no blurred lines, it's not scary."

The Irish actress rose to prominence with her role in the acclaimed Channel 4 sitcom 'Derry Girls' but revealed that there were times when she considered quitting acting as she struggled to find roles during her 20s.

Nicola recalled: "There were definitely lots of moments where I thought, 'Should I quit?' It's a difficult industry to break into and I didn't have any connections or money.

"It didn't seem sensible for me to keep going, but I got 'Derry Girls' at 30, which was an amazing turning point."

Coughlan – who has earned a BAFTA nomination for Best Female Performance in a Comedy for her portrayal of Maggie Donovan in 'Big Mood' – has urged the TV industry to give females more creative opportunities.

She said: "Television is in an incredibly difficult position now, because there's more competition than ever for eyes, and it's really hard to launch a new show. I think there's an impression that people want to sit in comfort and just watch the same thing again and again – I don't believe that.

"There's certain things that have broken out, like 'Baby Reindeer' and 'Adolescence' that are wholly original, but it also does strike me that they centre on male experiences. I think men are still given a lot more chances in this industry than women.

"What would we have done if the industry hadn't supported Michaela Coel (the creator of 'I May Destroy You') and Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag' creator)."