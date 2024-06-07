Nicola Roberts is being eyed for the upcoming season of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Nicola Roberts is wanted for the next season of Strictly Come Dancing

The Girls Aloud singer impressed producers when she took to the floor with Giovanni Pernice for the show's Christmas special last year, and though she was beaten to the festive glitterball trophy by 'EastEnders' star Jamie Borthwick, she could get a second chance at a prize by taking part in the main programme.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Nicola is a beautiful dancer with amazing musicality. She was really impressive on the 'Strictly' special and her waltz was beautiful. They’d love to have Nicola back and the offer is there for her.

“She has got a jam-packed summer with Girls Aloud but Strictly think she could be amazing if she fancied a whirl.”

The 'Promise' singer previously admitted she'd had a great time on the Christmas special.

She said: “I said I wanted fun and it has been fun.”

The 38-year-old star had admitted ahead of the show she hadn't realised just how much "pain" and "pressure" was involved with training for the programme.

Speaking on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Radio 2, she said: "It's so interesting, I was in a meeting that morning and I woke up that day and thought 'I want to do something really fun. What do adults do these days for fun that doesn't involve partying?' and I left the meeting and the call came in!

"I'm going to be doing the Waltz but I've never done ballroom dancing. It's very technical which I've struggled with a little bit and I have to say I have newfound respect for all the celebrities that do this season in, season out. It doesn't translate on a Saturday doing their dance. You don't see the pain. And even in their VTs, the emotional side of it, the pressure that you put on yourself, the hours.

A 'Strictly' spokesman refused to be drawn on the report.

They simply said: “We do not comment on speculation.”