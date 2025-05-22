Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement are to lead the cast of the Disney+ comedy series 'Alice and Steve'.

Nicola Walker is starring in the Disney+ comedy series Alice and Steve

'The Split' actress and 'What We Do in the Shadows' star will play the titular roles in the show, which has started filming in London.

The series follows lifelong best friends Alice (Walker) and Steve (Clement) who see their world implode when middle-aged Steve begins dating Alice's 26-year-old daughter Izzy (Yali Topol Margalith).

Even though the pair are no strangers to chaos and poor decisions, their once rock-solid friendship is pushed to its limits as their families, futures and everything in between are tested.

Joel Fry also features in the series as Alice's husband Daniel, with Tyrese Eaton-Dyce playing her son Dom and Olivier Award-winning actress Marcia Warren starring as her mother Val. The cast is rounded out by Eilidh Fisher and Ebony Aboagye.

BAFTA-winning director Tom Kingsley is on board to helm the six-episode series from Clerkenwell Films, which has been written and executive produced by Sophie Goodhart.

Nicola, 55, said: "I'm thrilled to be stepping into this fabulous world of friendship, motherhood, marriage, frantic revenge and fierce love that Sophie Goodhart has created, and to be doing it with Jemaine Clement is completely joyful!"

Clement, 51, added: "I really relate to Steve – he's classy, stylish and an all-round good guy – except for when he isn't.

"I'm excited to be working with the wonderful Nicola Walker and seeing how Steve and Alice's relationship descends into absolute chaos."

Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted at Disney+, said: "Get ready for a riotous mix of betrayal and revenge in a world of beautifully messy and flawed characters brilliantly created by Sophie Goodhart.

"We're thrilled to be bringing this twisted and hilarious story to Disney+ audiences – masterfully brought to life by British acting legend Nicola Walker, as you've never seen her before, alongside New Zealand's comic royalty, Jemaine Clement."

Petra Fried, Joint Managing Director at Clerkenwell Films, commented: "We're excited to be exploring the chaotic, compelling and hilarious lives of Alice and Steve as they find themselves plunged into this modern comedy of errors.

"Sophie has created two utterly distinctive lead characters who are brilliantly brought to life by the massively talented Nicola Walker and Jemaine Clement."