Nicole Kidman has described the explosive finale of Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 as the beginning of something deeper.

"It’s like it’s only just beginning," the 57-year-old said of the combative final moments between her character, Masha Dmitrichenko, and billionaire David Sharpe, played by 61-year-old Mark Strong.

Set in the Austrian Alps, the second season of Hulu’s psychological drama ended on 2 July, with the guests of Masha’s retreat confronting their traumas through a series of intense therapeutic sessions, often involving psychedelic drugs.

According to Variety, the finale saw fractured relationships mended and new bonds formed.

Among those attending were Wolfie, played by 32-year-old Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Tina, portrayed by 25-year-old King Princess, who ultimately broke up, although Tina rediscovered her passion for music.

Murray Bartlett, 53, appeared as disgraced former children’s TV host Brian, who parted ways with the puppet that defined his past and struck up a new friendship with Agnes, a former nun played by 55-year-old Dolly de Leon.

Christine Baranski, 72, and 38-year-old Annie Murphy portrayed Victoria and Imogen, a mother-daughter pair who reconciled, with Imogen later arranging a meeting with Peter, played by 37-year-old Henry Golding.

However, the relationship between Masha and David took a darker turn.

Earlier in the season, Masha had revealed that her deceased daughter Tatiana was also David’s child. Mark said: "It’s a fascinating premise that Masha has arranged this group of people knowing that all of them, as you find out in the final episode, have been affected by this guy."

In the final episode, David attempts a gesture of reparation, promising to remove his company from the weapons industry.

But Masha discovers this is a lie and uses an AI-generated video to publicly force his hand.

The last scene takes place in a McDonald’s outside Berlin, which Nicole confirmed was a real location. "Yeah, we absolutely were. Just outside of Berlin," she said.

Nicole added: "Yeah, chocolate," when asked whether she was drinking a real milkshake.

Mark said: "Come lunchtime, everybody just tucked into the McDonald’s. It’s on a kind of estate outside of Berlin, like a drive pass near a motorway."

Filming took place across multiple locations in the Austrian Alps.

Nicole said: "We were definitely up in those Austrian Alps."

She added director Jonathan Levine and Anthony Byrne helped coordinate the complex schedule.