Nicoline Arthursson still feels "wounded inside" after James Argent was recently handed a suspended jail sentence.

James Argent was recently handed a suspended jail sentence

The 32-year-old beauty suffered injuries to her neck, arms, hand and leg, after she was pushed down some steps in Spain by her former partner, and Nicoline has now taken to social media to accuse James of causing her "targeted emotional distress".

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Nicoline wrote: "It's now been a month. I still can't believe it. My fractures on my body have finally healed but I'm wounded inside. I've been quiet long enough. Silence protects no one - and it almost destroyed me.

"What started as a love story sadly turned into something else. Behind the pictures, promises and the plans for a life together - the beautiful days - changed into something into sadness with emotional manipulation and eventually physical harm.

"I loved deeply, believed in our future and stood by someone I thought would protect me and instead I was left alone and harmed in ways I never imagined."

Nicoline revealed that James' links to former girlfriend Lydia Bright became a source of tension in their relationship.

She explained: "I was not only failed by him but deeply affected by the presence of unresolved ties to his past.

"Yes I posted an Instagram story with a simple yes or no question about if your ex should be a part of your present relationship. I felt there were too many people in our relationship: me, my boyfriend and his ex. ''Three's a crowd'', they say.

"I asked so many times if we could be just the two of us, but the answer was a strong NO. I experienced what I can only describe as targeted emotional distress which he allowed to continue. (sic)"

Nicoline recalled being "brutally thrown out of our new home in the middle of the night".

She shared: "I opened the door to let him in and only minutes after I found myself laying down on the stairs outside our house.

"My clothes and belongings were being thrown out from the balcony down on me. I was injured."

James - who was recently handed a six-month suspended sentence and a two-year restraining order - previously admitted to being "devastated by what's happened".

The TV star - who quit drink and drugs in 2022 - told The Sun newspaper: "I haven't relapsed.

"I am still three years and four months clean and sober.

“I am devastated by what's happened."