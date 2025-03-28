Nigel Havers "hates" having to have a phone.

Nigel Havers 'hates' having to have a phone

The 73-year-old actor - who has been married to Georgiana Bronfman since 2007 - recalled meeting his wife at a party and lamented that these days so many people rely on the world of online dating in the hopes of finding a partner.

Speaking on 'White Wine Question Time', he told former 'Loose Women' anchor Kate Thornton: "We are very good at being together and on our own. We don't need to go to see anybody else really.

"We met at some sort of reception, a party. It was just one of those things. It's funny how people meet, isn't it? I don't do any tech stuff at all, and it passed me by because growing up as a young man you either had to ask your dad if you wanted to make a phone call because it was in the hall, or go down to the local phonebox, and we survived really well like that.

"Life was actually much more exciting. You don't need a phone, but still, you have to have one now and I hate it really. You can't speak to anybody, can you?"

Nigel - who was initially tied the knot with the late Caroyln Cox and has daughter Kate, 48, with her but then was married to Polly Williams from 1989 until her death in 2004 - has been a mainstay on British television for decades, having starred in 1980s sitcom 'Don't Wait Up' and other hits such as 'Dangerfield' over the years.

From 2009 until 2019, he had sporadic stints on ITV's flagship soap opera 'Coronation Street', where he played conman Lewis Archer.

And Nigel admitted that even back in his school days, he knew that pursuing a career in anything academic would be a "complete waste of time" for him.

He said: "I knew very early on I wanted to be an actor, and that was that. So, I thought to myself that it would be a complete waste of time to go to Eton. Why would I go to Eton? My brother was there and he said it was horrible.

"So I said to my dad 'Look, here's Eton, what it's going to cost you and here is this drama school I've found.' And he went 'Ooh, not a bad idea.' So I negotiated."