Nikita Kuzmin bemused by Brits' fish and chips love

Nikita Kuzmin has blasted Brits' “obsession” with fish and chips, and battered sausages.

The 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro dancer - who was born in Ukraine, then moved to Italy and then Germany - came to the UK in 2021 to join the BBC One show, but he doesn’t understand people's big love for one of the country's most popular dishes.

He told the Metro newspaper: "This might be offensive, but I still don't understand why British people are so obsessed with fish and chips.

"I've tried it, and I just don't get it.

"And battered sausages - so oily and greasy."

Another culture shock Nikita is puzzled by is when British people throw a lot of food on a plate - which he thinks causes presentation to suffer.

The 27-year-old star said: "Food must look pretty - you eat with your eyes first."

However, Nikita said he loves life in the UK because of how "accepting" the country is.

The 'Midnight Dancer' showman said: "Everybody is up for banter and a chat having a drink.

"I've been embraced in this country for who I am, which is great.

"The greatest part about the UK is how accepting it is."

Nikita is believed to have started dating his model girlfriend Lauren Jaine in early 2023, before they went public in October of that year.

And he revealed the most romantic thing he has done for her was driving from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne to London in the middle of the night, to surprise Lauren on her birthday.

He explained: "It was last year when I was performing in Newcastle.

"I drove to London in the middle of the night to make it for my girlfriend's birthday and then had to get back for the matinee.

"I rented a car and packed it with balloons, flowers and gifts, and drove for five-and-a-half hours.

"I arrived at 2.30am and left at 10am."