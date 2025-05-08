Nish Kumar and Josh Widdicombe's comedy show 'Hold the Front Page' has been axed by Sky after two series.

The programme saw the comics try their hand at becoming local newspaper journalists but executives at Sky Max have pulled the plug after the second season received disappointing viewing figures when it aired last year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "The irony of the scenario is not lost on the creative team behind the show, because as a comedian involved in satire Josh is often making swipes at the media.

"But he got a taste of what it's like to have to report on what is going on and realised just what a tough job it can be – particularly when you have to start out in the local press."

The programme featured Nish and Josh as they travelled the newsrooms of the UK, spending time in Bradford on the city's Telegraph and Argus paper where they reported on items such as extra hot curries and the area's opera scene.

The funnymen also reported in Widdicombe's home county Devon for The Moorlander newspaper, where they went on the hunt for an escaped prisoner and attended a local sci-fi convention.

Nish often delves into political topics during his comedy shows and quipped that he performs "stand-up about unfunny things".

Discussing his latest tour 'Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe', 'The Mash Report' star said: "I do stand-up comedy about unfunny things. That is what I do and that's what I do in the show."

Nish has performed gigs in Australia and New Zealand on the tour and relished getting to address the political situations in the various countries across the world.

The 39-year-old comic said: "The cool thing about doing a stand-up show over this length of time, especially one that's political, is that it's constantly changing.

"When you do political comedy, it's fine to talk about your country's politics or America's politics. But when you go to Canada, Australia and New Zealand, it's going to feel weird if you don't acknowledge their particular political context, especially in an Australian and Canadian election year."