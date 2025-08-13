Noel Edmonds has bought a new home on the Isle of Man.

The 76-year-old Deal Or No Deal legend is excited to spend some time back in the UK after his Kiwi Adventure series was recently axed, but the TV veteran is still keeping his New Zealand farm as his "principal home".

He told Manx Radio: "I came [to the Isle of Man] for the very first time three years ago, and when you consider I lived in the UK all my life and I knew where it was geographically, I don’t know why I didn’t come before.

"I have purchased a property on the island, and I intend to spend some of the year here, but my principal home is New Zealand.”

Noel has already nicknamed the island the "Smile of Man" because "everyone seems so happy".

He explained: "What’s drawn me to the Smile of Man… you’re bloody proud of the island, you’re proud of the community, and across the water there [in the UK], you don’t get that anymore.”

It was recently reported the Noel's House Party star had been hoping his three-part series - which centred on his new life in New Zealand with his wife Liz - would be commissioned for a longer run.

However, it's said ITV has decided to axe the show amid modest viewing figures.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s a blow to Noel as he was convinced he was on to a winning idea.

"There was a great buzz around the series and it was well received by both viewers and critics alike.

"But it needed big numbers to spark a follow-up and attracting 1-1.5 million per episode just wasn’t enough."

Noel reportedly believes that other factors have influenced ITV's decision.

A source close to the star shared: "River Haven has been hit badly by flooding, it’s made working on the estate almost impossible.

"That would have meant filming would have been seriously hampered."

The insider added: "As far as Noel is concerned, the show has been put on ice."