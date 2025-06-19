Noel Edmonds owes his life in New Zealand to his appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Noel Edmonds has revealed how he was convinced to move to New Zealand

The 76-year-old presenter is fronting the new ITV series Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure - following his life working on a farm alongside his wife Liz Davies - and explained that the pair were inspired to move to the country after visiting following his exit from the Australian jungle during his stint on the popular reality show in 2018.

Noel is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "I was in Australia on I'm A Celebrity and I got voted out a bit quickly.

"As part of the arrangement, ITV organised for us to visit New Zealand. That trip cemented things for us. In 2019, we sold everything in the UK.

"We left Heathrow for rented accommodation in the UK, knowing absolutely no one. It was quite bold."

The new series has been compared to Jeremy Clarkson's hit show Clarkson's Farm but the former Deal or No Deal host claims that it "couldn't be more different".

Noel told The Sun newspaper: "When we were filming our show, some people who knew about Clarkson’s Farm said to me, ‘Oh, is it like Clarkson’s Farm?’

"And I said, ‘No, it couldn’t be more different.’ First of all, I’m not like Jeremy in many ways, though I wish I were.

"He’s brilliant. He can articulate an argument beautifully and deliver a sharp, humorous line like no one else."

Edmonds has experience of farming after working in agriculture in Devon since the 1980s and praised Clarkson for showing the tough realities of the profession.

Explaining the "three things in particular" he admires about Clarkson's Farm, Noel said: "First, the production values — the way it’s made, the narrative structure — it’s exceptional. Not contrived, but very well-constructed.

"Second, he’s highlighted how mad our relationship is with public servants. Jeremy trying to get permission for a restaurant, a shop, a car park... dealing with council staff who don’t seem to understand they are public servants.

"They are meant to serve the public. He’s shown how difficult they make things. Third, and most importantly, he’s shown how hard it is to be a farmer."

Meanwhile, Noel hopes that his new show - his first major TV appearance since I'm A Celebrity seven years ago - can silence rumours about his demise.

The Noel's House Party star joked: "People still ask, ‘Noel Edmonds? Didn’t he die? Is he still around?’

"Yes, I’m still here — and living life to the full."