Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure series has been axed.

Noel Edmonds felt optimistic about the show's prospects

The 76-year-old TV star was hoping that the initial three-parter - which centred on his new life in New Zealand with his wife Liz - would be commissioned for a longer run, but ITV has already decided to axe the show amid modest viewing figures.

A TV source told The Sun newspaper: "It’s a blow to Noel as he was convinced he was on to a winning idea.

"There was a great buzz around the series and it was well received by both viewers and critics alike.

"But it needed big numbers to spark a follow-up and attracting 1-1.5 million per episode just wasn’t enough."

Noel reportedly believes that other factors have influenced ITV's decision.

A source close to Noel shared: "River Haven has been hit badly by flooding, it’s made working on the estate almost impossible.

"That would have meant filming would have been seriously hampered."

The insider added: "As far as Noel is concerned, the show has been put on ice."

Earlier this year, Noel explained that he owes his life in New Zealand to his appearance on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The veteran TV presenter and his wife Liz were inspired to move to the country after he exited the ITV show in 2018.

Noel told the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column: "I was in Australia on I'm A Celebrity and I got voted out a bit quickly.

"As part of the arrangement, ITV organised for us to visit New Zealand. That trip cemented things for us. In 2019, we sold everything in the UK.

"We left Heathrow for rented accommodation in the UK, knowing absolutely no one. It was quite bold."

Noel also rubbished comparisons between his show and Clarkson's Farm.

He told The Sun newspaper: "When we were filming our show, some people who knew about Clarkson’s Farm said to me, ‘Oh, is it like Clarkson’s Farm?’

"And I said, ‘No, it couldn’t be more different.’ First of all, I’m not like Jeremy in many ways, though I wish I were.

"He’s brilliant. He can articulate an argument beautifully and deliver a sharp, humorous line like no one else."