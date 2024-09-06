Noel Edmonds has reportedly signed a £1 million deal to make his TV comeback.

The former 'Deal or No Deal' host has been mostly out of the spotlight since his 2018 appearance in 'I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!' - when he became the first star to be booted out of the jungle - but he's now said to be returning to screens in a new ITV reality series documenting life on his country estate in New Zealand since moving there in 2019.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Noel’s incredible - and very eccentric - life is going to make TV gold ...

"For his part, Noel would like the world to know he hasn’t retired, and this chapter of his life is a new adventure. There was a feeding frenzy from production companies to secure the rights, and everyone knows this could be a huge comeback for Noel."

The three-part series will reportedly be filmed on his River Haven estate in New Zealand and show the former TV regular tending to his vineyards, pulling pints in his own pub and broadcasting his Positivity Radio New Zealand station which is aimed at plants and pets.

According to the newspaper, the show has the working title of 'Noel’s Haven' and is likely to air in 2025.

Noel, 75, recently made a UK TV appearance on ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' and joked he's "too busy" to hang out with his former telly sidekick Mr Blobby.

He said: "I'm too busy. I'm running the biggest online radio production company. In New Zealand, I have a farm of a thousand acres, I have a vineyard, and last week I found out our white wine is up for an award.

"I talk to Mr Blobby most days. He calls me; it has to be said, not the entertaining conversation. I feel sorry for him. He wants a station on my radio!"