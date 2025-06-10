Noel Edmonds has insisted his new show "couldn't be more different" to Clarkson's Farm.

Noel Edmonds has opened up about his new farming show on ITV

The 76-year-old television legend is returning with new ITV1 programme Noel Edmonds' Kiwi Adventure, following his life in New Zealand - where he's been based since 2018 - working on a farm with with his wife Liz, and it's already drawn comparisons to Jeremy Clarkson's Amazon Prime Video series.

He told The Sun newspaper: "When we were filming our show, some people who knew about Clarkson’s Farm said to me, ‘Oh, is it like Clarkson’s Farm?’

“And I said, ‘No, it couldn’t be more different.’ First of all, I’m not like Jeremy in many ways, though I wish I were.

"He’s brilliant. He can articulate an argument beautifully and deliver a sharp, humorous line like no one else.”

However, the former Deal Or No Deal host is no stranger to farming, having started working in agriculture in Devon back in the 1980s.

Noel is still full of praise for what Jeremy has done with Clarkson's Farm, admitting "there are three things in particular" he admires.

He said: "First, the production values — the way it’s made, the narrative structure — it’s exceptional. Not contrived, but very well-constructed.

“Second, he’s highlighted how mad our relationship is with public servants. Jeremy trying to get permission for a restaurant, a shop, a car park... dealing with council staff who don’t seem to understand they are public servants.

“They are meant to serve the public. He’s shown how difficult they make things. Third, and most importantly, he’s shown how hard it is to be a farmer."

When it comes to his new show, Noel admitted there's a chance it could finally put a pesky rumour to bed after years away from the showbiz world, with his last major appearance coming in 2018 on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

He quipped: "People still ask, ‘Noel Edmonds? Didn’t he die? Is he still around?’

“Yes, I’m still here — and living life to the full.”