Noel Fielding is set to return to 'The Great British Bake Off'.

Noel Fielding is poised to return to the TV show

The 51-year-old actor has co-presented the hit TV show since 2017, but doubts had been raised about his future on the 'Bake Off' after a health problem caused the cancellation of the second series of 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin', Noel's Apple TV show.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We had never claimed that Noel would not present 'Bake Off'. He will indeed be part of the team."

Noel - who rose to stardom as part of The Mighty Boosh comedy troupe in the late 90s and early 2000s - is expected to co-host the show alongside Alison Hammond when filming starts in April.

But the TV star's spokesperson previously described his health issue as a "private and confidential matter" after the second season of 'The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin' was scrapped.

The spokesperson said at the time: "This is a private and confidential matter regarding our client's health.

"We are saddened by the decision to cease production but we cannot make any further comment on this matter."

Earlier this year, a spokesperson rubbished speculation that Noel planned to step down from his role on 'The Great British Bake Off'.

The comedian's health troubles led to suggestions that he might quit the Channel 4 show - but a spokesperson denied that he would step down from his role.

They told Deadline: "There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from 'Bake Off'.

"We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his ‘stepping down’ has never been part of that dialogue.

"We can confirm he will be returning to co-host the next series of 'Bake Off'."