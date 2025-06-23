AJ Odudu is engaged to her mystery fiancé.

AJ Odudu is engaged to her mystery fiancé

The 37-year-old Big Brother presenter revealed the happy news on Monday (23.06.25) evening, sharing images that included a close up of her diamond ring, and her partner’s face for the first time

Her snaps included a series of black-and-white photos along with her caption: “Hiya love (red heart emoji.)”

Her fiancé’s name remains private and the announcement marks her first public confirmation of the relationship.

The snaps sparked an outpouring of congratulations from fans and celebrities.

Vicky Pattison applauded: “Love this! Congrats gorgeous”, while Chloe Burrows from Love Island added: “Omg congrats!! (Two red heart emojis.)”

Ben Shephard wrote: “Wonderful news!! (Red heart emoji.)”

Lucy Fallon said: “oh how lovely!!! congratulations queen”, and Johannes Radebe from Strictly Come Dancing commented: “Awww congrats.”

Other well wishers included Ugo Monye, Megan McKenna and Katherine Ryan, joined by fans calling it an “incredible hard launch” and branding AJ and her partner “couple of the decade”.

AJ had previously hinted at a romance during a trip to New York in March of last year, when she posted a photograph of her foot next to someone else’s trainer with the caption: “It’s very this…” followed by a heart emoji.

Yet she did not confirm her relationship until now.

AJ spoke candidly last year on the How To Fail Podcast about overcoming past heartbreak when she discovered her boyfriend was unfaithful.

She said: “To walk in on that, I was stunned. Seeing that was crazy. I wasn’t hysterical. I didn’t burst into tears or anything like that.

“In that moment, I need to gather all the information... I want it from her, actually, because weirdly, in that moment, I trusted her more than I trusted him.”

She also recounted about confronting the other woman: “So, I asked her to put her clothes back on and follow me outside and answer all of my questions... and then I packed all my stuff and got a taxi and left.”

AJ reflected on the emotional aftermath of the incident by saying: “However, I proceeded to have years of tears and years of trauma away from him.

“We were, in my mind, building towards a positive future together.”

The host also revealed her dating preferences to MailOnline in November 2020, sharing her frustration with dating apps.

She said: “I am genuinely a personality girl, I like charismatic guys… when I find him I’m going to be like, ‘Where have you been?!’”

She added that apps such as Raya and Hinge hadn’t worked for herm saying: “I just don’t bother.”