AJ Odudu wants TV bosses to hire more stars with regional accents.

AJ Odudu wants more regional accents on TV

The 'Big Brother' presenter - who is from Blackburn in Lancashire - has urged those in power to make sure there are "more diverse aces and voices" on television.

She's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "One of my dreams is to see more diverse faces and voices on our screens.

"I think it's really important that TV isn't London-centric and people from all walks of life are given opportunities, no matter what their background is, and no matter what they sound like or look like."

AJ - who is well known for her strong northern accent - pointed out that representation is "still quite low" on TV, and there is "always" room for more progress.

She added: "If you look at the percentage of people with a regional accent on screen, it is still quite low.

"Some progress has been made but there can always be more."

AJ - who has also appeared on the likes of 'M+S: Dress the Nation', 'Don't Rock the Boat', 'Would I Lie To You?' and 'The Wheel' - is hopeful that her own success can be an inspiration to other people.

She said: "If I can be one tiny drop in the ocean to help progress, that's cool.

"It would be amazing to think that a little northern girl who feels out of place can see that she isn't out of place."

AJ previously admitted being part of ITV's 'Big Brother' and 'Celebrity Big Brother' revival had been "a dream come true".

Back in October, she said: "It was definitely everything I wanted it to be and more.

"I was so excited to be working with Will last series.

"It’s very rare that you get to do a job that you always dreamed of since you were a little girl and it’s extra rare that you get to do it with one of your best mates - a dream come true."