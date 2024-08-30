‘The Office’ is set for another adaptation after African streamer Showmax secured rights to the hit comedy format.

‘The Office’ is set for another adaptation after African streamer Showmax secured rights to the hit comedy format

South African audiences will get a version of the sitcom created by Ricky Gervais – which also became a hit in the US – with Showmax working in partnership with BBC Studios.

The platform, which is now powered by Peacock, recently included all nine seasons of the US version of ‘The Office’ in its offerings before it decided to work on a fresh run of the show.

Nicola van Niekerk, Showmax’s acting head of content, said about plans for a localised adaptation of the mockumentary sitcom: “(Our) relaunch slate included all nine seasons of the American version of ‘The Office’ which went straight into our top five international series on the platform for the month.

“So we know our audience is going to be as excited to see our hyperlocal version as we are to make it.

“Our very first Showmax Original was a mockumentary, ‘Tali’s Wedding Diary’, so we’re delighted, just seven years later, to start reimagining the most iconic mockumentary of them all.”

The localised version will debut on Showmax and kykNET, DStv’s Afrikaans channel.

Rapid Blue, which is part of BBC Studios’ international production network, is set to begin production in 2025.

The firm’s managing director Ziyanda Ngcaba added: “We are proud to be producing the first African version of ‘The Office’ for Showmax and kykNET.

“The format is globally recognised and adored by audiences all over the world.”

The South African edition, which remains untitled, will be filmed primarily in the Afrikaans language.

It marks the 14th international adaptation of ‘The Office’ as it has also been adapted in Australia, France, Canada, Chile, Israel, India, the Middle East and Poland among others.

The original British version of ‘The Office’ created by Ricky, 63, and Stephen Merchant, 49, was first shown on the BBC more than 20 years ago.

Its American adaptation starring Steve Carell, 62, as boss Michael Scott won five Emmy Awards and was the most streamed show worldwide in 2020.