Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack are "trying to work out how [they] can connect better".

Bradley Dack and Olivia Attwood tied the knot in 2023

The celebrity couple's relationship has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, and while Olivia admits that it's not always easy to find time for each other in their busy schedules, she's denied that they're on the cusp of a break-up.

Olivia, 34 - who married Bradley in 2023 - told The Sun newspaper: "If I had something to say, I’d be saying it on my own [Instagram] story.

“All the gossip and stuff - people message me and go, ‘Oh, have you seen this?’ And, I do, but I’m quite disconnected from that stuff."

Olivia acknowledges that she's struggled to find a healthy work-life balance over the last 12 months. However, she isn't looking for any sympathy from the public, admitting that she's in an envious position in life.

The TV star - who has presented documentaries in recent years - said: "At the minute, in the last year, there’s been no balance at all. I don’t say that in a way of trying to get my violin out. It’s been a conscious decision.

"I think that, when you want something quite extraordinary, you have to do the work. You have to show up, and that’s what I’ve been doing.

"But I wouldn’t be lying if I said it doesn’t have an impact. Of course it does. And me and Brad are in a place right now where we’re trying to work out how we can connect better.

"Because I give a lot of myself to this job. So, when I come back home in the evening, there’s not much of me left. So, we are thinking at the moment of how we can have that time together.

"Even if it’s a dog walk and we don’t take our phones with us.

"With Brad’s job as well [he started playing for Gillingham FC in 2024], we can’t just book a week away. Logistically, it’s a f****** nightmare.

"Again, I’m not getting my violin out, because we’re both incredibly lucky people. And it’s a small price to pay to do these amazing jobs."