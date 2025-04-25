Olivia Attwood was the mystery person who warned Ella Rae Wise about her 'Celebrity Big Brother' co-star Chris Hughes.

Olivia Attwood confesses she warned Ella Rae Wise about Celebrity Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes

The 33-year-old TV presenter previously dated CBB's Chris after they met on the third series of 'Love Island' in 2017, and during his current 'Celebrity Big Brother' stint Olivia has been inundated with messages from "creepy" TikTok trolls, forcing her off the app for two days.

Speaking in a video upon her return to TikTok, she said: "The therapy was expensive, it was time consuming, and now I'm going to have to go back for another round, because I'm not watching anymore, but I'm getting trolled on this app.

"Because every weird, creepy thing that happens, I'm getting tagged in it.

"I haven't opened TikTok for two days for this reason."

Earlier in the series, Ella nominated Chris after admitting she had been told by an outsider that he "likes to play a massive game" and that he "comes into things with a game plan".

While Olivia didn't go into specific comments, the documentary-maker admitted she did previously speak to Ella.

She added: "There is two sides to every story but I guess my side, I told Ella when I was on 'TOWIE', just to give some context of the situation of what she knows.

"Some people, very few people, go on reality TV and they are 100 per cent themselves - the good, the bad, the ugly - they are the same on or off camera.

"Other people, they go on reality TV, they are one person and when you experience them off camera, you literally, it's like shapeshifters, you just..."

Olivia then revealed she had deleted the end of her TikTok message because she feared getting "in trouble".

But she added: "There's nothing I need to say that has to be said now. It can be said another time. When I'm ready.

"I just can't wait to enjoy TikTok again, I've missed coming on here and not getting violated."

Ella was evicted from the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house earlier this week, but Chris is part of the final six alongside 'Coronation Street' star Jack P. Shepherd, drag queen Danny Beard, comedian Donna Preston, singer and dancer JoJo Siwa, and singer Chesney Hawkes.

This year's 'CBB' winner will be announced in Friday night's (25.04.25) finale.