Olivia Attwood feels like she's "blagging to another level" after landing a presenting role on This Morning.

The 34-year-old former Love Island star was recently added to the presenting roster for the ITV daytime show and she admits she's been "hustling" for jobs ever since she appeared on the ITV2 dating show back in 2017.

Olivia told The Sun newspaper: "When I arrived at This Morning I thought: 'In what planet?' This is blagging to another level. How the hell has this happened?’

"But I’ve been hustling since I got out of that villa. They can’t get rid of me."

As well as her new presenting role on This Morning, Olivia is also fronting ITV documentary series Getting Filthy Rich, game show Bad Boyfriends and is a regular on panel show Loose Women.

Olivia admits she's now so busy it's changed her relationship with her footballer husband Bradley Dack.

She explained: "For ages I had the crown in our relationship. I was carrying us on my back for a long time. In his early days he was doing his football and he was always out. And I was like: 'Urgh'.

"And now I’m the one that’s filming seven days a week and I’m moody. I come in, I’m evil. He says: 'You save all your nice personality for work and then you come in like [growling], 'Where’s my dinner?’"

As well as her current TV projects, Olivia is also preparing to launch another show called The Heat next year.

The new reality series features 10 ambitious young chefs who jet off to Barcelona, Spain, to work under multi-Michelin Star award-winning restaurateur Jean-Christophe Novelli, 64, who is opening a lavish summer restaurant at the glamorous Port Vell Marina.

The group taking part in the "spicy" and "fierce" contest battle it out to climb the kitchen ranks - with promotions, demotions, power plays, sackings and shock decisions keeping the contestants hot on their toes.

However, when the kitchen service is over, the cameras will keep rolling so viewers can see what the young chefs get up to away from their work, such as post shift dates, and staff nights out.

Olivia will be on hand to offer insight, gossip and reality checks in the Twofour (part of ITV Studios)-produced show.

Speaking about The Heat, she said: "It is such an honour to host this brand-new format for ITV2 and ITVX, being at the helm of something this fresh and exciting is a total pinch-me moment!"