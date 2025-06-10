Olivia Attwood has found it "difficult" to balance her personal and professional lives.

Bradley Dack married Olivia Attwood in 2023

The 34-year-old TV star married soccer star Bradley Dack in 2023, but the couple don't spend as much time together as they would like because of Olivia's hectic work schedule.

She told Heat magazine: "It's difficult, I'm not going to lie. We've just had a nice few weeks - he came out to visit me on set.

"We'll have a little holiday together in a couple of weeks.

"When we are together we make that time valuable, which I think you end up doing when you have less time together because you know you can't take it for granted."

Olivia has hosted a number of TV documentaries in recent years, including The Price of Perfection, which focuses on cosmetic surgeries.

And Olivia admits that her TV shows have actually influenced her own thinking.

The blonde beauty - who appeared on Love Island back in 2017 - said: "Being on the other side of things was an awakening because it made me understand these procedures are major surgeries."

Olivia previously revealed that she likes to hold meetings with Bradley that are centred on "non-romantic stuff", such as finances and insurance.

The TV star likes to be on top of every issue in their relationship, and she's even coined a name for their unusual meetings.

She said on the So Wrong, It's Right podcast: "Essentially, now I'm in an adult relationship, we have a house, we have dogs, but we have very busy work schedules, I like to schedule what I call Relationship Boardroom. It's non-romantic stuff, like admin, bills, [organising] the summer holidays and who will look after the dogs.

"Do we need to update our insurance? It's so lame, I'm not going to pretend that it's not.

"So I'll text Brad to tell him and he'll get the minutes before the meeting.

"Whenever I tell him what is on the agenda and ask him if he wants to bring anything to the agenda, he never does."