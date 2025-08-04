Olivia Attwood is fronting a new reality show for ITV2 and ITVX in 2026.

Olivia Attwood is fronting The Heat

The Heat sees 10 ambitious young chefs jet off to Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, to work under multi-Michelin Star award-winning chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, 64, who is opening a lavish summer restaurant at the glamorous Port Vell Marina, and is on the hunt to find the next culinary star.

The group taking part in the "spicy" and "fierce" contest battle it out to climb the kitchen ranks - with promotions, demotions, power plays, sackings and shock decisions keeping the contestants hot on their toes.

However, when the kitchen service is over, the cameras will keep rolling so viewers can see what the young chefs get up to away from their work, such as post shift dates, and staff nights out.

Olivia, 34, will be on hand to offer insight, gossip and reality checks in the Twofour (part of ITV Studios)-produced show.

Speaking about The Heat, she said: "It is such an honour to host this brand-new format for ITV2 and ITVX, being at the helm of something this fresh and exciting is a total pinch-me moment!"

Jean-Christophe added: "I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this new exciting show and help spotlight the next generation of culinary talent.

"Known for my drive and intensity in the kitchen, I’ll be using my passion and unique teaching style to push these young chefs to dig deep, stay sharp, and prove they have what it takes to grow, evolve, and make their mark.

"I’ll mentor them to use all five senses together and put it all on the plate, the right way.

"It’s going to be a wild ride, and I know we’ll discover some true culinary stars along the way. I’m ready. Let’s do this. Allez, Allez – bon appétit!"

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning and Acquisitions at ITV, believes The Heat will be a hit with "younger viewers".

He said: "The Heat is the perfect fusion of a high-stakes cooking show with real-life drama, and with the fantastic Olivia at the forefront alongside the renowned Jean-Christophe calling the shots in the kitchen, it’s shaping up to be a new reality obsession for our younger viewers on ITV2 and ITVX."

And Twofour's David Clews, Chief Creative Officer, and Dan Gray, Executive Producer, are excited about the show.

David said: "We can’t wait to bring The Heat to ITV2 and ITVX, a reality-cooking competition crossover, sure to dish out delicious drama.

"With the incredible Olivia Atwood hosting and the legendary Jean-Christophe Novelli in charge, we couldn’t be more thrilled. They really are a fabulous combination."

Dan added: "Filming is underway in Barcelona and it’s so exciting to see our ambitious young chefs enter the heat of the kitchen, as well as having the time of their lives in the city too.

"The series really is shaping up to be absolutely unmissable."