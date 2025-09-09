Olivia Attwood "loved" co-presenting This Morning over the summer.

Olivia Attwood co-presented the ITV show over the summer

The 34-year-old TV star hosted some episode of the long-running ITV show with Dermot O'Leary, and Olivia is already excited to return in the future.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I loved it and luckily they loved me, which was all I was worried about, because it doesn't matter if I like it, if they don't like me, and they were happy.

"And I did my slots I had over summer, and now, you know, from their side and our side, we'd like it to be a repeat thing."

Regular hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have now resumed hosting the show. But Olivia admits she could "pop back in" at a later date.

She explained: "I think it's more just where and when I could pop back in, and obviously around the other things I'm doing.

"But I loved it, and Dermot was just the dream to work alongside.

"Like, honestly, I have so much respect for him as a broadcaster, and it was surreal, I really enjoyed it.

"So yeah, hopefully I'll be able to do a few more."

Meanwhile, Olivia recently confessed that her busy work schedule has impacted her relationship with Bradley Dack.

The TV star denied that the married couple are on the cusp of a break-up, but she conceded that they're struggling to find time to be together because of their work commitments.

She told The Sun newspaper: "At the minute, in the last year, there’s been no balance at all. I don’t say that in a way of trying to get my violin out. It’s been a conscious decision.

"I think that, when you want something quite extraordinary, you have to do the work. You have to show up, and that’s what I’ve been doing.

"But I wouldn’t be lying if I said it doesn’t have an impact. Of course it does. And me and Brad are in a place right now where we’re trying to work out how we can connect better.

"Because I give a lot of myself to this job. So, when I come back home in the evening, there’s not much of me left. So, we are thinking at the moment of how we can have that time together."