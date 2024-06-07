Olivia Attwood makes her husband Bradley Dack sit through admin meetings.

Olivia Attwood makes her husband Bradley Dack sit through admin meetings

The 33-year-old TV star married Sunderland AFC player Bradley, 30, in 2023 and has taken it upon herself to chair regular meetings where she insists that she and her husband discuss matters relating to their finances and other affairs.

Speaking on her 'So Wrong, It's Right' podcast, she said: "Essentially, now I'm in an adult relationship, we have a house, we have dogs, but we have very busy work schedules, I like to schedule what I call Relationship Boardroom. It's non-romantic stuff, like admin, bills, [organising] the summer holidays and who will look after the dogs.

"Do we need to update our insurance? It's so lame, I'm not going to pretend that it's not.

"So I'll text Brad to tell him and he'll get the minutes before the meeting.

"Whenever I tell him what is on the agenda and ask him if he wants to bring anything to the agenda, he never does."

The 'Loose Women' panellist noted that Bradley often just "agrees with everything" she has to say because he wants everything to be over as soon as possible.

"I run the meeting, I am guest speaking, and the host. He is the only attendee and normally stays awake for the first segment. I ask him what he thinks and he just agrees with everything because he wants it to be over as quick as possible.

"I feel like that's how Brad feels about his life since he made a commitment to me, he just wants to get in and out with as little trauma as possible!"

Since she shot to fame on 'Love Island' in 2017, Olivia has presented a slew of documentaries covering a range of topics and teased that another series of 'Getting Filthy Rich' - in which she interviews those making a fortune through online sex work - could be on the way soon.

"Documentaries...my brain is always ticking away. I've got so many things that I want to do but first of all, there's more areas to be covered in 'Getting Filthy Rich' and if you keep your eyes peeled there might be another series."