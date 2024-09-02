Olivia Attwood plans to return to 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!' in the future to finish what she started.

The former 'Love Island' star signed up for the reality show back in 2022 but was forced to quit after just two days in the jungle due to a health issue - and Olivia has now insisted she wants to go back to finish the job.

She told The Sun newspaper: "The jungle will be getting finished at some point, one thousand per cent. I can’t rest until I’ve finished it."

However, Olivia insisted she hasn't got the time for a stint in Australia this year but she hopes to find a gap in her schedule at some point in the future.

She added: "Probably not this year. From a purely logistical point of view, it would be almost impossible.

"Plus, being a contestant is not something I’m prioritising because I think I just want to really focus on being a host right now."

A recent report suggested Olivia had been in talks to go back to the show last year but she had to focus on hosting new reality dating show 'Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends' instead.

A source told MailOnline: "Olivia was in talks to go in [to the jungle] last year but it was ruled out literally because of scheduling issues and she is in talks again this year."

Olivia has been making a series of documentaries for ITV and is now hosting 'Olivia Attwood’s Bad Boyfriends' in which she attempts to "tame" unruly partners.

The men taking part in the ITV show have been signed up by their girlfriend and will compete in challenges to prove who can be the "most improved" boyfriend by the end of the series.

Olivia admitted she wanted to dislike the contestants but found herself warming to them eventually. In a question-and-answer session with journalists, she explained: "I really wanted to dislike them. But I think the key thing about the boys is that they are naughty and they are crossing the line, but they are likeable, and they're not awful human beings."