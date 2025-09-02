Olivia Attwood presents her KISS Radio show hungover.

Olivia Attwood presents her Sunday KISS Radio show hungover

As the 34-year-old TV personality loves to squeeze in an occasional big night out in London before hitting the airwaves with her co-presenter, 36-year-old reality TV star Pete Wicks, Olivia admits she is known to host The Sunday Roast with Pete and Olivia with a sore head.

The Love Island star told the latest issue of New! magazine: "I am very professional, and I don't go to work hungover, apart from the radio - and I need to stop doing that.

"Even though the radio is recorded live, there's this weird feeling that you're not being watched.

"At the time, the listeners are not watching, but then they put the clips out. I'm thinking, 'Oh, my God!'"

Olivia added: "When I go out, I don't want it to end.

"It'll be 6am in Soho, and my friends will be like, 'We should go.' I'm like, 'No, one more!' They're like, 'There is nowhere to go.'"

Elsewhere in her New! magazine interview, Olivia said her relationship with her husband, 31-year-old Gillingham F.C. attacking midfielder Bradley Dack, is not perfect - just like anyone else's.

Olivia - who tied the knot with the footballer at the swanky five-star Bvlgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, London, in June 2023 - said: "Brad and I do have a lovely relationship, but I'm not perfect, he's not perfect.

"It's not the perfect relationship, but it's a good relationship. That's the thing that we all learn - there is no such thing as perfect."

The blonde beauty - who documented her wedding on the ITVBe series, Olivia Marries Her Match - is now one of the hardest-working women in TV.

She hosted ITV's This Morning during the summer holidays, and has fronted Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends and The Price of Perfection for ITV2.

But now, Olivia says the balance in her and Bradley's careers has shifted.

She explained: "In his early days, he was doing his football and was always out, and now I'm the one who's filming seven days a week, and he has to help me more.

"I miss his football games because I'm working. He says, 'You save all your nice personality for work, and then you come in like, 'Where's my dinner?'"

Despite Olivia always being away, Bradley accepts her for who she is.

Olivia added: "I am still going to Ibiza to rave and wear a bikini. That's who I am.

"He never tries to dampen me down. I've had a lot of relationships where the guy has done that, so when you get into one where someone likes you and embraces you for who you really are, it's very freeing."