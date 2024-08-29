Olivia Attwood believes her own relationship experiences make her the ideal host of 'Bad Boyfriends'.

Olivia Attwood hosts the new ITV show

The 33-year-old star will host the new reality TV series, and Olivia believes that she's the perfect candidate for the job, given her own "dating experience".

She said: "I’ve prepared for this role in my personal life because I’ve done the dating - I’ve got the dating experience to hopefully guide these girls and boys to better relationships.

"But from a hosting point of view, it’s paying my dues really."

In recent years, Olivia has presented a series of ITV documentaries, while she's also joined the 'Loose Women' panel.

And Olivia believes that those experiences will now help her in her new role.

She said: "I’ve been doing the documentaries which has been a great learning curve and now being a part of 'Loose Women' and various other smaller hosting roles, they’ve all been great training tools towards hosting a format of my own."

Olivia explained that she'll have a very hands-on role on the new TV show.

The blonde beauty - who previously starred on 'The Only Way Is Essex' - shared: "I’m the host and essentially it’s my show but I’m trying to construct challenges and tests for the boyfriends and girlfriends to guide them towards a better relationship and ultimately a happy ending.

"They all come in with various relationship problems and it’s trying to work out as many as those as we can in the time we’ve got."

Olivia also sees her new role as a "full circle moment" in her TV career.

She said: "It feels like a dream come true.

"Coming into this industry via reality television, it feels like a real full circle moment and something I’ve been working really hard towards over the last six or seven years and something I feel like I’m ready for."