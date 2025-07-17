Olivia Attwood's home was the target of a burglary - but it was foiled thanks to her private security.

Olivia Attwood has revealed her home was targeted by burglars whilst she was on holiday

The 34-year-old TV personality and her 31-year-old husband, Gillingham midfielder Bradley Dack, are extremely grateful to the private security team and the local police for their response to the crooks who attempted to break in to their £1 million Cheshire home.

The security guards and their dog team responded and were at the property within two minutes to foil the criminal plot.

Writing on top of a black backdrop on her Instagram Stories at 2am on Thursday (17.07.25), Olivia stated: "That's why we pay through the nose for private security. On sight in 2 minutes with dog team.

"And the incredible nw police force not far behind.

"We saw your faces, we have your foot prints, and finger prints.

"And sorry what you were looking for isn't actually kept at the property. (sic)"

The former Love Island star is currently abroad on holiday in Spain. She did not reveal any more details about the foiled burglary attempt.

Olivia and Bradley have lived in the property with their two pet dogs, Lola and Stitch, since 2022.

Despite the criminal incident, Olivia has had good news in her life.

The Getting Filthy Rich documentary maker recently announced she is joining the This Morning team in the summer.

Speaking to Bella magazine in June, she said: "I'm going to be doing a couple of shows in the summer.

"I'm very excited to be joining, [it's] a huge honour.

"I've grown up watching this show and being part of the Daytime team on Loose Women has been the best experience, and this just feels like a very natural progression."

And Olivia has ignored trolls who have logged online to complain about her appearing on the sofa.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: "Those who know me understand the hard work I've put in to get where I am today.

"I'm forever grateful to Love Island for being the springboard to my career, but I’m excited to show there's so much more to me beyond the villa.

"It’s been a lot of hard work, but I’ve always stayed focused on my goals and believed in myself and I’m very thankful for ITV in believing me."

Other stars who are fronting This Morning this summer include Dermot O'Leary, Emma Willis, Sian Welby, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle, Joel Dommett and Andi Peters.