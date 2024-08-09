Olivia Attwood discovered Bradley Dack was cheating on her when she received a mysterious late-night phone call from another woman.

The 'Love Island' star was dating the footballer before she joined the cast of the hit ITV show but they broke up after she found out he'd been unfaithful with his ex-girlfriend - and now Olivia has revealed she discovered what he'd been up to back in 2017 when she got a strange call from an upset female.

She told The Sun newspaper: "This girl was really upset and said, ‘Hello’, and I asked, ‘Who’s this?’ She replied, ‘It’s Brad’s girlfriend’. I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa. And again, please’.

"Then we had a chat, and basically, [he] had been seeing her as well as me."

The pair broke up and Olivia joined the cast of 'Love Island' - dating cast mate Chris Hughes before later going back to Bradley. The couple married in June 2023 and Olivia insists their relationship is now completely different to those dicey early days.

She added to the publication: "I feel like we had to break up and fall apart to grow up. And we both grew up a lot in those years. Obviously, at the time, I was absolutely furious but we weren’t in a serious, committed relationship.

"I mean, he did me dirty, let’s not get it twisted, but it wasn’t like we were in the relationship we are now. It’s such a cliche, but trust is earned.

"There’s not one thing anyone can do to win it back. It’s something you can build and grow, or you can damage it. I believe the time you spend together as a couple and every little thing you do throughout life builds that trust ... That whole thing feels like another lifetime ago."

The pair's 2019 engagement and their 2023 wedding was documented in reality series 'Olivia Meets Her Match'.