Olivia Bowen's secret to a happy marriage

The 30-year-old star met her husband Alex, 33, on 'Love Island' in 2016 and tied the knot in 2022 and Olivia believes their relationship has thrived because they both have their own interests.

She told MailOnline: "I think the secret is to have your own life. You need to be there for each other and support each other, but also have your own stuff, because that's what you're going to get enjoyment out of.

"'You can't rely on someone else to make you happy. You need to make sure you're making yourself happy. Then if you're happy, you'll make the other person happy.

"We've had hard times, it's been difficult at times , but we just enjoy each other's company. We're friends."

The pair have son Abel, two, and Olivia revealed they want to expand their family.

She said: "We do want another child. It's just a matter of when. If it happened now, we'd be happy, but we're just letting it happen as it happens.

"It's hard, though, because you get into the swing of it and then it's like, 'right, let's add another one! Let's blow it all up!' But actually we would love to have a family of four.

"So if we're lucky enough to conceive again, then yeah, it would be amazing."