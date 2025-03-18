Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch and Robbie Williams are reportedly set to appear on 'Celebrity Apprentice'.

The two Hollywood actors and 'Angels' hitmaker are said to be lending their star power and expertise for a task on the upcoming BBC special, with the famous candidates tasked with bringing an A-list pal to help them.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Lord Sugar’s celebrity Apprentices were already an impressive bunch but the extra names featuring in one surprise task have considerably upped the ante.

"Benedict and Olivia are both huge names and of course are beloved by fans so everyone was very excited when the candidates mentioned they would be calling on the duo for help.

"The starpower is off the scale.”

Other big names said to joining the fold to help out with the task include Rylan Clark, Dermot O'Leary, Gary Lineker, Craig David and Tom Grennan.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the 12 celebrity candidates include Rob Rinder, JLS singer JB Gill, Angela Scanlon, Jake Wood, 'Gladiators' star Legend (Matt Morsia) and comedian Shazia Mirza.

The special is airing to mark the hit show's 20th anniversary.

A source told The Sun at the time: "JB certainly isn't afraid of a challenge, in fact he relishes one.

"And that was pretty obvious from his barnstorming performances on 'Strictly'.

"But at least he had a background in dancing and performing in front of big audiences thanks to being a member of a huge boyband.

"He doesn't quite have the same level of experience when it comes to running a business, but that only makes for more entertaining viewing, which is the whole point of the show."

The BBC are yet to announce the final line-up, which is expected to be made up of a dozen participants split between two teams of men and women.