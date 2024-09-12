Ollie Locke is returning to ‘Made In Chelsea’.

The 37-year-old TV personality was a part of the original lineup of the E4 reality show - which follows the lives and dramas of West Londoners - and to head back to Chelsea alongside his husband Gareth Locke, with whom he has five-year-old twins Apollo and Cosima.

He told The Sun newspaper: “Myself and Gareth have been so excited to come back to Chelsea and show everyone how life has changed after becoming dads to the twins.

“We were so overwhelmed with support going through our IVF journey on the show that we felt it only right to give everyone an insight into our life as parents.

“As expected, it’s an adventure.”

Ollie will be joined by Oliver Proudlock, 35, and another returning star Sophie Hermann, 37, on the series, which has helped launch the careers of the likes of Spencer Matthews, 36, Jamie Laing, 35, Louise Thompson, 34, and her little brother Sam Thompson, 32.

Sophie said: “After years of public demand I’ve decided to bounce back to the Royal Borough to reunite with my OGs Ollie and Gareth.

“I’m so excited to share everything that’s been happening over the years, such as new beauty and fashion ventures and reveal all my anti-aging secrets!”

In March this year, Ollie took to social media to recount how he and Gareth were “held at knife point” in their London home after they were followed on a night out.

He said on Instagram: “I want to be open about something and honest that we l have been guarding which happened to myself and my husband in our london home that makes this a very sensitive and real subject for us, where we were followed back home after a night with friends.

“Two men forced their way into the house shouting and looking for Gareth, they held me at knife point and when Gareth came back down hearing the commotion they said if he didn’t hand over everything on him they would stab me. He gave up everything he had and they fled.

“I’m one of the fortunate cases where there are many that have a lot worse outcomes! (sic)"