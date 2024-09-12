Olympian Adam Peaty and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly Ramsay have got engaged.

The 29-year-old swimmer and the 24-year-old digital creator are to marry after former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Adam, who says he is the "luckiest man on earth", popped the question.

He wrote on Instagram: "I can’t believe you’re going to be my wife. I’m truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace.

"You have been with me when I’ve been at my lowest and helped me understand myself to navigate my own darkness.

"You have also celebrated the highs which have been so many, as for the first time in my life, I’m happy with the man I’ve become. You came to church with me and joined the incredible community we have there without a question.

"Your family have always treated me so generously with their time, emotion and trust. I can’t wait to be joined with them too. I’ve always believed that when two people are engaged and later married that we are no longer two people but we join as one and it’s the biggest privilege to share that with you.

"Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face.

"I promise to always love you with all my heart.

Matthew 19:6

“So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together, let no one separate.” (sic)”

Holly admitted she "cannot put into words" how she is feeling to be engaged to Adam, and she "cannot wait" to be the Team GB star's wife.

She wrote: "I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remeber how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you.

"Thank you for letting the little girl inside of me feel loved, seen and happier than ever. I love you and I cannot wait to be your wife

"I promise to always be there with you and George, I’m so greatful to be in his life and I cannot wait for more.

"Everything is better with you. Everything has been better since you. Here’s to forever.

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But

the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13 (sic)"

On his Instagram Stories, Adam revealed he had been working with a jewellery company for 10 months to find and make the "perfect yellow diamond ring" for his bride to be.

Adam - who has four-year-old son George with his ex Eirianedd Munro, who he split from in August 2022 - met Holly through her sister Tilly Ramsay, who competed on 'Strictly' in the same year as him in 2021.

Eirianedd previously said Adam appearing on 'Strictly' was the "beginning of the end" for their romance.

Asked in April if they would still be together if he hadn't appeared on the show, she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "It’s hard to say. I think it helped us realise what we wanted in life. Sadly, if it wasn’t for ‘Strictly’ it would’ve been something else.

"I’m grateful we found out we were not meant for each other sooner rather than later, for the sake of our young son."