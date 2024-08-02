Tom Dean has seemingly confirmed that he is to take part in 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

The 24-year-old Olympic swimmer had been rumoured to have signed up for the BBC Latin and ballroom competition in recent weeks and while those taking part do not normally comment on it until the official lineup is revealed, Tom admitted that he will be taking some advice from fellow Olympian Adam Peaty following his own stint on the show in 2021.

He is quoted by The Sun as saying: "Naturally you want to take a break after you've had a full Olympic cycle and the opportunity arose. I thought it would be really exciting to try something a bit different.

"I'll be doing that and straight back into training after it. It's something to look forward to. I've not seen (Adam) yet. He did brilliantly on it so I'll be getting a few tips from him, for sure."

However, Tom joked that he "doesn't do too well" with sports that take place out of water and has decided to just "throw himself" into it all and is excited to work hard on the dancefloor.

He said: "I don't do too well out of water in gravity sports.

"I'm throwing myself into it and I know what a hard day's training is like so I'm looking forward to it. I guess we'll find out.

"It's something to look forward to and once I finish this, back home, relax a bit with the family and then we crack on end of August time. It's exciting."

Just days ago, an insider claimed that it was "quite the coup" for the BBC to have signed up an Olympian, especially on the back of his success winning Gold at Paris 2024.

The source said: "It’s quite a coup for the producers to bag an Olympian fresh from winning gold in Paris, and swimmers have been shown to be great contestants.

“They tend to be a sensation as a result of their fitness, competitiveness and sheer determination to win — and Tom will still be pumped from his victory in France."